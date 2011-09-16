CONAKRY, Sept 16 Guinea's CBG is expected to resume loading bauxite onto ships for export later on Friday, once a damaged conveyer belt is repaired, Alcoa said.

"Repairs are continuing and we expect to begin loading ships tonight," Michael Belwood, director of media and corporate relations at Alcoa, told Reuters.

CBG, a venture between Alcoa, Rio Tinto and the Guinean government, is the world's top exporter of bauxite, shipping around 13 million tonnes per year. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Clarke)