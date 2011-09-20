CONAKRY, Sept 20 Guinea's CBG restarted bauxite exports at reduced rates on Tuesday after workers patched up a damaged conveyor, a source at the company told Reuters.

The company's conveyor, used to load ships at port, was initially damaged on Sept. 12 after a metal bar ripped it. A first round of repairs failed over the weekend.

"We started loading a ship two hours ago, but we are doing it slowly and carefully," the source said, asking not to be named. "We are working this way so there are no more interruptions (...) We are crossing our fingers."

CBG, a joint venture between the Guinean government, Rio Tinto (RIO.L) (RIO.AX) and Alcoa (AA.N), is the world's single largest bauxite export company, with about 13 million tonnes of shipments per year. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Gregorio)