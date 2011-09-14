CONAKRY, Sept 14 Guinea's CBG has halted bauxite exports after a conveyor belt at the port of Conakry was damaged, sources at the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

CBG, a venture between Alcoa , Rio Tinto and the Guinean government, is the world's top exporter of bauxite, shipping some 13.5 million tonnes per year.

Exports were halted three days ago, and it remained unclear when the conveyor belt would be fixed to allow shipments to resume, the sources said.

No CBG official was immediately available to comment on the record. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Clarke)