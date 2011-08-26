CONAKRY Aug 26 Guinea is in advanced talks with
state-owned China Power Investment to develop a bauxite mine and
build an alumina refinery, deep water port and a power plant in
the West African state, Guinean government sources said.
One source, who asked not to be named, said the project,
which is in Boffa, some 120 km (75 miles) west of the capital,
Conakry, and could begin as soon as 2012, would cost $5.8
billion.
Guinea, already the world's top bauxite exporter, is also
rich in iron ore and gold and has attracted billions of dollars
in investment as it seeks to put decades of misrule behind it.
"We are indeed in talks with China Power Investment for the
construction of an alumina refinery that will have a 4 million
tonne per year capacity," Guillaume Curtis, secretary general in
the ministry of mines, told Reuters.
Curtis said CPI had completed a first feasibility study on
the project, which the government had analysed.
A second source, who also asked not to be named, put the
project's price tag at $5.8 billion and said that CPI would
operate in Guinea as CPI International Minerals Investment
Corporation.
"The plan is to open a bauxite mine in the region, build an
alumina refinery, a deep water port at Bel Air, housing for the
employees and a coal-fired power station with a capacity of 270
MW," the source said.
Elections last year have led to the restoration of civilian
rule although an assassination bid on president Alpha Conde last
month underscored simmering tensions.
Guinea currently only has one alumina refinery, a
640,000-tonne-a-year plant at Friguia operated by RUSAL
but major mining firms have flocked to the country.
Guinea Alumina Corporation, which brings together BHP
Billiton , Global Alumina GLAu.TO, Dubai
Aluminium Co and Mubadala Developments, has a project that
includes a 3.3-million tonne-per-year alumina refinery.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; writing by David Lewis; editing by
Keiron Henderson)