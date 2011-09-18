By Saliou Samb
| CONAKRY, Sept 18
CONAKRY, Sept 18 Guinea has asked state-owned
China Power Investment (CPI) to build a 340 MW coal-fired power
plant in the electricity-starved west African state, its mines
minister said.
The project is part of ongoing negotiations between Guinea
and CPI over the potential development of a bauxite mine in
Boffa and construction of an alumina refinery and deepwater
port, source have said.
"We have asked China Power Investment to build a 240 MW
thermal power plant powered by coal to which they will join up
another 100 MW plant," Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana said
on state television.
Fofana, one of the Guinean officials who is with President
Alpha Conde on a trip to China, gave no details on the financing
or timing of the project.
"We have visited a 2,000 MW power plant (in China) that
doesn't even emit dust. It is only water vapour that we see.
We've asked them to do the same thing in Guinea, only in
miniature," he said.
CPI has three bauxite exploration permits in Guinea and has
said it has found 900 million tonnes of reserves.
Guinea is the world's largest exporter of the aluminium ore,
and has vast deposits of iron ore that have drawn billions of
dollars in planned investments by companies such as Rio Tinto
and Vale .
CPI is negotiating with the Guinean government to open a
bauxite mine to develop the Boffa reserves, build an alumina
refinery to process it and a deepwater port for exports for a
total $5.8 billion.
Despite its vast mineral wealth, Guinea's 10 million people
face routine blackouts and a power generation capacity shortage
is seen slowing mining investment.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis)