CONAKRY, Sept 23 Street clashes broke out on
Sunday in the Guinean industrial town of Fria, home to RUSAL's
huge alumina refinery, after local youths armed with knives and
guns attacked suspected black market fuel salesmen, witnesses
and officials said.
At least 20 people were injured in the fighting which ran
for several hours before regional security forces arrived in the
afternoon to break it up, witnesses said.
"Some youths ... were angry at some traders who, according
to them, were selling diesel stolen from the refinery on the
black market," a resident told Reuters, on condition of
anonymity. "Several of them were attacked and the merchants
retaliated."
Guinea is the world's top supplier of the aluminum ore
bauxite and holds rich iron ore deposits, but is struggling to
attract investment due to political turmoil, rampant labour
strife, and a government review of mining contracts.
The 630,000 tonne per year refinery in Fria, owned by
Russia's RUSAL, the world's largest aluminum producer,
has been shut since April following a labour dispute.
"The youths find it unacceptable that people are taking
advantage of this difficult period for the community by stealing
diesel and reselling it," said an official at the plant, asking
not to be named.
A government official was not immediately available to
comment on the clashes in Fria, about 160 kilometers (99 miles)
north of the capital Conakry.
Canadian gold miner Semafo Inc. said on Sunday it
had resumed some administrative work at its Kiniero mine in
Guinea, around a year after locals attacked the operation,
forcing it to shut and employees to be evacuated.
