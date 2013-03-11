* At least eight killed in 10 days of violence
* Court order had threatened to aggravate crisis
* West African state is world's top bauxite supplier
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, March 11 Guinean authorities said on
Monday they had temporarily withdrawn a summons ordering senior
opposition figures to appear at a hearing about deadly street
protests, pulling back from a decision that had threatened to
aggravate a political crisis.
At least eight people have been killed and hundreds wounded
in nearly two weeks of protests that have raised concerns about
the security of the mineral-rich West African country, which is
emerging from a 2008 coup.
Opposition parties have called a series of rallies, accusing
the government of planning to rig a parliamentary election
scheduled for May 12.
Over the weekend, a court ordered three former prime
ministers and other senior opposition figures to appear at a
hearing on Thursday to look into their role in the violence.
But, following international calls for dialogue, the justice
ministry said the order had been pulled to allow prosecutors to
carry out other investigations.
"The summons for the opposition leaders was temporarily
canceled to allow the prosecution to first pursue those who
signed the request to hold the march," ministry spokesman
Ibrahima Beavogui said.
An opposition spokesman said the temporary stoppage was not
enough and leaders would hold a rally with "all of our
supporters" outside the court on Thursday.
"We stand beside those people the government wishes to use
as scapegoats," said the spokesman, Aboubacar Sylla.
Opposition parties said over the weekend three of their
junior officials had signed papers formally asking the
authorities for permission to hold a rally.
In Guinea, people who sign such requests typically take
responsibility for any violence or damage.
INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE
The leaders of Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Liberia issued
a statement on Sunday calling on Guinea's government to hold
talks to ease the tension.
Washington urged the administration to work with "all
parties" to ensure peaceful and transparent polls.
Guinea is the world's top supplier of the aluminium ore
bauxite and holds rich deposits of iron ore. But political
turmoil has unnerved investors.
The parliamentary vote was meant to complete a transition to
civilian rule after the 2008 coup, unlocking hundreds of
millions of dollars in European aid.
But it is looking increasingly likely that Guinea will delay
the vote.
President Alpha Conde missed a March 3 deadline to sign the
decree announcing the polls as required by Guinean law. The
president also said on Sunday he could not summon the electorate
to the polls because of technical problems, without going into
further detail.
The opposition says new voter lists are dominated by people
from regions that support Conde.
It has also has demanded the government replace a South
African firm charged with updating the electoral register,
alleging irregularities in awarding the contract.
The opposition wants Guineans abroad to be given the right
to vote. There are large Guinean communities in neighbouring
countries, where many support the opposition.
The government, which has dismissed the accusations, has
offered to let civil society groups and foreign diplomats
observe the election.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Bate Felix and Andrew
Heavens)