BRIEF-Chongqing Lummy Pharma plans to set up investment management JV
* Says it plans to invest 195 million yuan (28.23 million) to set up investment management joint venture with partners
CONAKRY, March 27 Four cases of infection by the deadly Ebola virus have been confirmed in Conakry, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on Thursday, marking the first confirmed spread of the disease from rural areas to the capital of the West African state.
"The four tested positive," Lamah told Reuters. "They have been placed an isolation ward in Donka hospital." (Reporting by Saliou Samb in Conakry and Misha Hussain of the Thomson Reuters Foundation in Dakar; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by David Lewis)
* Says it plans to invest 195 million yuan (28.23 million) to set up investment management joint venture with partners
* Says its Hubei-based Chinese medicine subsidiary plans to set up wholly owned Chinese medicine tech unit in Hubei, with investment of 5 million yuan
* Says its stock have been moved to Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section on March 21