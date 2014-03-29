* Senegal shuts border in southern region of Kolda, Kedougou
* 70 people suspected to have died from disease in Guinea
* Deadliest outbreak of Ebola in 7 years
* Guinea says to tighten hygiene precautions in hospitals
(Adds Guinean government reaction)
By Daniel Flynn and Saliou Samb
DAKAR/CONAKRY, March 29 Senegal closed its land
border with Guinea on Saturday to try to prevent the spread of
the Ebola virus, which Guinean authorities say is suspected of
killing 70 people in what would be the deadliest outbreak in
seven years.
The discovery of 11 people suspected to have died of Ebola
in Sierra Leone and Liberia in recent days has stirred concern
that one of the most lethal infectious diseases known to man
could spread in a poor corner of West Africa, where health
systems are ill-equipped to cope.
Senegal's Interior Ministry said it had closed the land
border with Guinea in the southern region of Kolda and the
southeastern region of Kedougou.
"The governors of these regions have taken all the necessary
steps to implement this decision," it said in a statement
published by the official APS state news agency.
A spokesman for Guinea's government said it had not received
any official notification of Senegal's decision. The extent of
the epidemic is being exaggerated and only 19 cases of Ebola
have officially been confirmed by laboratory tests, he added.
"We've taken strict measures to stop this epidemic and there
is no reason to panic," Damantang Albert Camara told Reuters.
Senegal announced on Friday it would introduce sanitary
checks on flights between Dakar and the Guinean capital Conakry,
where eight cases of Ebola have been confirmed, including one
death.
West African foreign ministers said at a conference in Ivory
Coast this week the Ebola outbreak posed a "threat to regional
security".
If the 70 deaths to date are all confirmed as Ebola, it
would be the most deadly epidemic since 187 people died in
Luebo, in Congo's Kasai Orientale province, in 2007.
"STRICT HYGIENE MEASURES"
The vast majority of the cases in Guinea have been detected
in the country's remote southeast, near the border with Sierra
Leone and Liberia. It took authorities nearly six weeks to
identify it as Ebola, allowing the virus to spread.
The arrival of the disease this week in the capital Conakry,
where hundreds of thousands of people live tightly packed in
rambling shanties, marked a sharp increase in the population at
risk compared with the sparsely populated villages of the
forested interior.
Sakoba Keita, head of the prevention division of Guinea's
Health Ministry, said there was no cause for alarm in Conakry as
the spread of Ebola could be tackled by simple sanitary steps
such as regular hand washing and the quarantine of victims.
"There have been delays in applying certain measures in our
health system," Keita told a news conference, noting six medical
staff were among those killed by the disease. "From today,
strict hygiene measures will be observed in our hospitals."
There is no vaccine and no known cure for Ebola, which
initially induces fever, headaches, muscle pain and weakness. In
its more acute phase, Ebola causes vomiting, diarrhoea and
external bleeding that carry the virus outside victims' bodies
and threaten to infect anyone who touches them.
Ebola has killed more than 1,500 people since it was first
recorded in 1976 in what is now Democratic Republic of Congo,
but this is the first fatal outbreak in West Africa.
Guinea is deploying a mobile laboratory to the southern
region of Gueckedou to speed up identification of the disease
and to test samples from Sierra Leone and Liberia.
(Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Gareth Jones)