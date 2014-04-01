* MSF says governments and public bodies not doing enough
* Death toll from suspected cases unchanged at 80 in Guinea
* Outbreak scattered across several locations
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, April 1 The World Health Organisation
on Tuesday played down the extent of an outbreak of the deadly
Ebola virus suspected to have killed over 80 in Guinea, a day
after medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned of
an unprecedented epidemic.
Countries in West Africa - including neighbouring Sierra
Leone and Libera where suspected cases have also been detected -
are scrambling to bring the outbreak under control, with many of
them imposing health and travel restrictions.
MSF has warned they face an uphill task because the
infections are scattered across several locations, most
worryingly in Guinea's densely populated capital Conakry. It
blasted governments and international public health
organisations for not doing enough to tackle it.
However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the number
of suspected and confirmed cases in Guinea was unchanged from
the previous day at 122, of whom 80 had died. In Liberia, there
were seven suspected or confirmed cases, of whom four had died.
Asked if the spread of the disease was unprecedented, WHO
spokesman Gregory Hartl said there had been much larger
outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.
"This is relatively small still. The biggest outbreaks have
been over 400 cases," Hartl told a news conference in Geneva. He
added it was not the first time Ebola had been reported in a
capital city. It struck Gabon's Libreville in the 1990s.
"Ebola already causes enough concern and we need to be very
careful about how we characterise something which is up until
now an outbreak with sporadic cases," Hartl said.
However, MSF Director General Bruno Jochum said it was
remarkable the outbreak had spread to several places and to a
city of around two million people, Conakry.
"These two characteristics make it an exceptional event for
an Ebola outbreak up until today," Jochum said, adding that
given the high mortality rates among identified cases, it should
be taken extremely seriously.
Ben Neuman, a virologist at Britain's University of Reading,
also said it was a real worry that the virus had spread from
sparsely populated forest zones to Conakry, where population
density was close to 10,000 per square kilometre. "An Ebola
outbreak there could lead to a humanitarian disaster," he said.
Mariano Lugli, coordinator of MSF's project in Conakry, said
on Monday: "We are facing an epidemic of a magnitude never
before seen in terms of the distribution of cases in the
country."
"MINIMAL RESPONSE"
Jochum said at a separate news conference in Geneva on
Tuesday that MSF and other organisations such as the Red Cross
and Pasteur Institute had been active on the ground but the
response from state authorities and international public health
organisations has been minimal.
The outbreak of one of the world's most lethal infectious
diseases has alarmed a number of governments with weak health
systems, prompting Senegal to close its border with Guinea and
other neighbours to restrict travel and cross-border exchanges.
Guinea, the hardest hit by the outbreak, had the lowest
ratio of hospital beds per capita in a World Bank survey of 68
nations in 2011, with just 0.3 hospital beds per 1,000 people.
Liberia's Senate on Tuesday agreed that the government
should declare a state of emergency that would lead to the
closure of the country's borders.
"Liberia should close her borders with all the three
countries which are sharing borders with us - Guinea, Sierra
Leone and Ivory Coast," Senator Sando Johnson told Reuters.
Liberia's lower house of parliament is expected to debate
the proposal on Thursday. If passed, it will be sent for
approval to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
Saudi Arabia's health ministry said in a statement it had
recommended its government cease issuing visas to pilgrims from
Guinea and Liberia as a precautionary measure, although the WHO
has not yet requested any travel or trade ban on both countries.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles in
Geneva; Angus McDowall in Riyadh; Alphonso Toweh in Monrovia and
Kate Kelland in London; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew
Roche)