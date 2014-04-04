CONAKRY, April 4 An angry crowd attacked a treatment centre in Guinea on Friday where staff from Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) were working to contain an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, forcing it to shut down, a spokesman for the medical charity said.

"We have evacuated all our staff and closed the treatment centre," Sam Taylor told Reuters, adding that the attackers in Macenta had accused MSF of bringing the disease to the southeastern town.

"We have the full support of the local leaders and we're working with the authorities to try and resolve this problem as quickly as possible so we can start treating people again," he said, declining to give further details of the incident. (Reporting by Misha Hussain for the Thomson Reuters Foundation; Editing by Joe Bavier)