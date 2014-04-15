* Conakry government says making progress after spike in new
cases
* U.S. Department of Defense opens Ebola testing lab in
Liberia
* Gambia bans flights from Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, April 15 The number of deaths caused by
Ebola has slowed dramatically in Guinea and the outbreak is
nearly under control, the country's health ministry said on
Tuesday.
The spread of Ebola from a remote corner of Guinea to the
capital and into neighbouring Liberia has killed about 130
people and spread panic across West African nations struggling
with weak healthcare systems and porous borders.
While Guinea claimed progress in containing the virus, U.S.
experts opened a lab for testing for Ebola in Liberia and Gambia
stepped up travel restrictions, banning in-bound flights from
collecting passengers in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
"The number of new cases have fallen rapidly," said Rafi
Diallo, a spokesman for Guinea's health ministry, who gave the
latest toll of 106 dead in Guinea from 159 confirmed and
suspected cases of Ebola since the outbreak began in February.
Diallo said the new cases being monitored were all people
who had been in contact with those who had fallen ill but were
not themselves unwell.
"Once we no longer have any new cases ... we can say that it
is totally under control," he added.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said earlier this month
that it would take two to four months to contain the Ebola
outbreak, which is said had been one of the most challenging it
had ever faced.
There is no vaccine or cure for Ebola, a haemorrhagic fever
with a fatality rate of up to 90 percent.
However, Diallo said Guinea had recorded 37 cases of people
recovering from the disease.
The WHO has said that just under 400 people were still being
observed after being identified as potential Ebola contacts.
Tracing potential cases in Conakry, the sprawling capital that
is home to 2 million people, was tricky, it says.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday opened a
laboratory on the outskirts of Monrovia to test the rising
number of samples of suspected cases in Liberia. It will
eliminate the need to send samples overland into Guinea's remote
southeast, where the disease was first confirmed and tests from
Liberia are now being carried out, officials said.
Liberia's health ministry has recorded at least 13 deaths
from 26 confirmed and suspected cases of Ebola. At least two of
the dead were health workers, highlighting the need for experts
to advise local staff on how to operate in the crisis.
Ebola cases in Liberia were first found near the border with
Guinea but have been nearing the capital, Monrovia.
Samples tested in Mali, Ghana and Sierra Leone have been
negative so far. But they have imposed restrictions ranging from
basic health checks at airports to Dakar's completely shutting
the land border between Senegal and Guinea.
Gambia on April 10 banned Banjul-bound aircraft from picking
up passengers in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, according to
a letter from the transport ministry seen by Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Clair MacDougall in Monrovia and Umaru
Fofana in Freetown; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Larry
King)