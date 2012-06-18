CONAKRY, June 18 A slowdown in alumina and
diamond production in early 2012 is jeopardising Guinea's target
for securing economic growth of 4.7 percent for the year as a
whole, an economy and finance ministry official said on Monday.
Guinea, the world's largest exporter of the aluminium ore
bauxite, has seen strikes over pay and benefits hit production
this year at the Friguia alumina refinery operated by Russia's
UC RUSAL - the only one in the West African country.
A ministry report showed production of alumina, which is
ultimately converted into the metal aluminium, slipped to
182,560 tonnes in the first four months of this year from
184,090 tonnes for the same period last year.
Diamond output was hit by a decree banning artisanal
production of diamonds and gold in an attempt to promote the
agriculture sector. The report said production of the gems
falling to 117,570 carats for the first four months of the year
compared to 161,330 carats for the same period last year.
"In current conditions, if these trends continue, it could
affect our target of 4.7 percent growth this year," Emmanuel
Sossouadouno, a senior official in the economic studies section
in the economy and finance ministry told Reuters.
"The situation could get even worse in coming months given
what is happening in Friguia in the past two months," he said.
Union and company officials said last month that no alumina
had been produced at the plant since April 3. The firm said at
the time output was not hit as RUSAL compensated the shortfall
in alumina from its reserves but it also recognised that the
plant was not fully operational.
Guinea ended two years of rule by a military junta with
presidential elections in late 2010 that brought President Alpha
Conde to power, yet parliamentary polls - the final step in the
transition to civilian rule - have been repeatedly delayed.
The West African country in April secured $344 million in
debt relief from the Paris Club of creditor governments and the
International Monetary Fund said it could soon see further debts
cancelled under its Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) scheme.
Analysts say Guinea urgently needs extra funds to carry out
a range of judiciary reforms and poverty-tackling measures.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Mark John)