CONAKRY Oct 24 China Harbour Engineering
Company (CHEC) signed a $770 million contract with Guinea's
government on Monday to upgrade the port in the capital,
Conakry, expanding Chinese economic influence in the West
African iron and bauxite producer.
Under the contact, CHEC, a subsidiary of China
Communications Construction Co Ltd, will construct
three docks, roads and other infrastructure in the eastern zone
of the port, providing parking for up to 600 trucks.
The port in Conakry handles nearly all goods shipped into
Guinea, and to some landlocked neighbours like Mali. French
logistics giant Bollore Group runs the port's adjacent
containers terminal.
"With the completion of this project extending the
Autonomous Port of Conakry, it will become the largest in the
sub-region," the CHEC director in Guinea, Ding Jialong, said in
a speech at the signing ceremony in Conakry.
Another Chinese company, China Water Electric, began
construction late last year on the $1.5 billion, 515-megawatt
Souapiti hydroelectric dam, a cornerstone of President Alpha
Conde's infrastructure push in the power-starved country.
Guinea's economy is still recovering from the blow dealt by
the Ebola epidemic, which officially ended in June. The
International Monetary Fund expects roughly 5 percent economic
growth this year, up from zero in 2015, driven by gains in the
mining, agriculture and energy sectors.
