(Corrects date of election to July 8, not July 18)
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, March 1 Guinea's electoral
commission said on Thursday it would hold its delayed
parliamentary election on July 8, a vote that could help the
West African state unblock donor aid potentially worth billions
of dollars.
The legislative poll, which had been due last December,
should mark the final step in Guinea's transition from military
to civilian rule. The European Union has said it will only
resume full cooperation with Guinea after the polls are held.
Guinea is the world's largest supplier of the aluminum ore
bauxite, but decades of political turmoil since independence
from France have curbed broader investment and left most of its
people in poverty.
Announcing the date, electoral commission chief Louceny
Camara told a news conference: "It seems essential to end the
long wait for candidates, the population and the government
regarding the scheduling of the legislative election".
The country ended two years of rule by a military junta with
presidential elections in late 2010, which brought President
Alpha Conde to power. However he had to delay the legislative
election after the opposition threatened a boycott.
At least three people died and 300 were injured in September
as security forces put down an opposition protest over the
original timing of the election, as well as concern Conde was
rigging voter lists.
Conde, who must ratify the new date, has since opened talks
with the opposition over how to hold the vote.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Ben Harding)