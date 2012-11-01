* Move follows earlier boycott by opposition
CONAKRY Nov 1 Guinea has sworn in a new
electoral commission after an initial boycott by the opposition,
which claimed the government had tampered with its list of
nominees, state television announced on Thursday.
A political stalemate in the world's top bauxite producer
has since last year stalled legislative polls needed to complete
a shift to civilian rule after a 2008 coup and unblock
international aid.
President Alpha Conde named a new 25-member electoral body
on Monday as part of a compromise after the opposition
complained the previous commission was favourable to the ruling
party. Opposition members immediately rejected the new
structure, however, claiming one of their nominees had been
replaced without their agreement.
"The finalisation of the transition is a major challenge
that we must all overcome," said the commission's new president
Bakary Fofana, a former foreign minister under a 2008-2010
transitional administration.
Under the compromise deal, which was agreed in the wake of a
series of violent protests, the commission includes 10 members
from the ruling coalition, 10 from the opposition, and five from
civil society, public service and administration.
Parliamentary polls were initially meant to be held in 2011,
following Conde's election in late 2010.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in aid were frozen after a
military junta seized power followed the death of longtime ruler
Lansana Conte in 2008.
The European Union has said Guinea must hold elections by
the end of the year to release the funding, but Western
diplomats say polls will not be possible until April 2013 at the
earliest.
(Reporting Saliou Samb; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Stephen Powell)