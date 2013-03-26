(Adds details on opposition, government positions)
By Saliou Samb and Bate Felix
CONAKRY, March 26 Guinea's opposition leaders on
Tuesday abandoned talks with the government and threatened to
resume street protests, accusing the president's camp of
disrespecting the terms of a planned dialogue over election
preparations.
Earlier this month, opposition leaders accepted to take part
in talks with the government following two weeks of sporadic
protest that killed eight and wounded hundreds more in the
world's top bauxite-producing nation.
President Alpha Conde's political foes organised the marches
to protest against what it said was his attempts to rig
legislative elections scheduled for May 12.
"We have decided to quit the negotiating table because the
government has not respected its promises to us," spokesman for
the opposition Aboubacar Sylla told Reuters.
Sylla said that the government had added political groups
that should not be part of the dialogue and an extra mediator,
throwing the process into disarray.
He said that the opposition was ready to return to the
negotiating table if authorities respected the terms of the
dialogue.
The government had also promised to suspend the activities
of the national electoral commission CENI until the dialogue was
concluded and to free some 90 opposition militants arrested
after the demonstrations.
Alassane Conde, Guinea's minister for territorial
administration, told local radio he was surprised by the
opposition's reaction.
"The government has made a lot of concessions to the
opposition who has not given any ground. They asked for the
international mediator," Conde said.
Sylla said the opposition may call fresh protests.
"This unfortunately will be the case if the government
continue to obstruct attempts to make the electoral process
transparent," Sylla said.
The legislative election is meant to be the last step in a
drawn-out transition to civilian rule after a coup in late 2008
was followed by two bloody years with the army in charge.
The political uncertainty has led to billions of dollars in
mining investments being put on ice and hit Guinea's growth last
year, with the mining-dependent economy registering 3.9 percent,
1 percentage point lower than forecast.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing Bate Felix; Editing by David
Lewis and Michael Roddy)