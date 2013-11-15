(Adds details, background)

CONAKRY Nov 15 Guinea's Supreme Court on Friday rejected all the complaints lodged against the results of a Sept. 28 parliamentary election in which President Alpha Conde's RPG party won the most seats.

The ruling means the RPG won 53 seats in the vote, defeating all its rivals but falling short of an absolute majority in the 114-seat parliament.

The parliamentary vote was the last step in a tortuous return to civilian rule since a 2008 coup in the mineral-rich nation. Opposition parties have threatened to restart street protests in which dozens have already been killed this year.

"None of the complaints were supported with the necessary proof," said Mamadou Sylla, president of the court. Guinea's main opposition parties had sought to annul the vote, while the RPG had challenged a handful of results.

The confirmed results mean Conde's main rival, Cellou Dalein Diallo, and his UFDG party, won 37 seats, while former Prime Minister Sidya Toure's UFR secured 10 seats. The rest of the seats were shared by a handful of minor parties.

A period of coalition building is now expected.

Guinea is the world's top bauxite exporter and its vast, largely untapped iron ore reserves have drawn promises of multibillion dollar investments by major mining companies.

Conde came to power after a 2010 vote, but the parliamentary vote had been repeatedly delayed and the political instability surrounding the vote dampened some of the enthusiasm shown by investors in recent years. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; writing by David Lewis; editing by Jackie Frank)