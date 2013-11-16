* President's party wins most seats, but not majority
* Opposition stages minor protest, quickly scattered
* Period of coalition building expected
(Adds reaction from opposition)
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Nov 16 Guinea's Supreme Court on Friday
rejected all the complaints lodged against the result of the
Sept. 28 parliamentary election in which President Alpha Conde's
RPG party won the most seats.
The RPG took 53 seats, defeating its rivals but falling
short of an absolute majority in the 114-seat parliament.
A few dozen young opposition activists gathered on a main
street in the capital Conakry on Saturday to protest against the
decision, a Reuters witness said. Police sources said they were
quickly scattered after police arrived with batons and tear gas.
Aboubacar Sylla, a spokesman for the umbrella group of
opposition parties, said they were disappointed by the result
and called the Supreme Court "incompetent".
"We are asking our members to consult with their bases and
come back to us on Tuesday," he said.
Before the Supreme Court ruling, the opposition threatened
to resume mass street protests that turned violent in the run-up
to voting, killing at least 50 people.
The parliamentary election was the last step in a tortuous
return to civilian rule after a 2008 coup.
"None of the complaints were supported with the necessary
proof," said Mamadou Sylla, president of the court. Guinea's
main opposition parties had sought to annul the vote, while the
RPG had challenged a handful of results.
The confirmed results mean Conde's main rival, Cellou Dalein
Diallo, and his UFDG party won 37 seats, while former Prime
Minister Sidya Toure's UFR secured 10 seats. Other seats were
shared by 12 minor parties, and a period of coalition building
is now expected.
Damantang Albert Camara, a spokesman for the government and
a senior figure in the ruling party, called on all Guineans to
put the interests of the country ahead of party affiliations.
Large numbers of security forces were deployed across the
seaside capital ahead of the announcement of the result on
Friday.
Guinea is the world's top bauxite exporter and its vast,
largely untapped iron ore reserves have drawn promises of
multi-billion-dollar investments by major mining companies.
Conde came to power after a 2010 election, but the
parliamentary vote had been repeatedly delayed and the political
instability surrounding the election dampened some of the
enthusiasm shown by investors in recent years.
In a country where the president holds much of the real
power, the parliamentary poll was widely seen as a warm-up for
the presidential vote in 2015, when Conde's five-year term ends.
