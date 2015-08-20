(Adds opposition comment, context)
CONAKRY Aug 20 The Guinean government signed an
agreement with the opposition on Thursday, making concessions on
two points of contention and raising hopes of a peaceful
presidential election in October.
Government sources said the deal, reached after two months
of negotiations, allows for more opposition representation in
local administration and envisages reform of the elections
commission.
"We needed to put an end to the political crisis and allow
the organisation to hold a peaceful and inclusive presidential
election," said Moustapha Koutoub Sano, one of the main
government negotiators.
Guinea's opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo also
welcomed the agreement, but added that it was up to the
government to ensure it was implemented. "The government has a
certain responsibility with regards to the opposition," he said.
Top African bauxite producer Guinea has a history of
electoral violence. Anti-government demonstrations over the
terms of the presidential vote in April and May led to at least
six deaths, according to Amnesty International.
The West African country has not held local elections since
2002 and the opposition alleged that President Alpha Conde's
Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) party had packed local
constituencies with supporters, creating a structural bias.
As part of Thursday's agreement, the government pledged to
give the opposition representation in 128 of Guinea's 343
districts. The government also proposed replacing two recently
deceased members of the electoral commission with opposition
candidates.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by
Angus MacSwan, Toni Reinhold)