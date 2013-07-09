CONAKRY, July 9 Guinea's long-delayed
legislative election aimed at completing the mineral-rich West
African nation's transition to democracy will be held on Sept.
24, its electoral commission said on Tuesday.
Guinea's government and opposition parties reached a
U.N.-mediated agreement last week to hold elections at the end
of September following a wave of opposition protests accusing
President Alpha Conde of planning to rig the polls.
"The Independent Electoral Commission has proposed holding
the election on September 24," said a statement from the body
read over Guinea's state television late on Tuesday.
Under Guinean law, President Conde, who was elected in 2010
in Guinea's first democratic election since independence from
France in 1958, must now accept or reject the proposed date.
The elections, initially planned for 2011, have been
postponed several times as a result of disputes between the
opposition and the government over preparations for the vote.
Guinea's opposition leaders have staged a series of protests
in the capital Conakry since March, in which more than 50 people
have been killed and 350 wounded.
Political instability following a 2008 military coup has
deterred some investors from putting money into Guinea despite
its large deposits of iron ore, bauxite, gold and other
minerals.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
David Brunnstrom)