* Conde favourite to win second term
* Conde rejects opposition demand to delay elections
* President suspends auction over iron ore deposit
(Adds revised casualty toll, constitutional court ruling)
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Oct 9 Two people were killed and at
least 33 were wounded in Guinea on Friday in clashes between
supporters of President Alpha Conde and his main rival before
Sunday's election, witnesses and a senior police source said.
Shots were fired, security forces fired teargas and wielded
batons outside the house of Conde's rival, Cellou Dalein Diallo,
in the capital, while activists armed with stones and clubs
roamed the streets, reducing traffic to a minimum, they said.
Eighteen of those wounded were members of the security
forces, state television said. There were also clashes in
Kerouane and Kissidougou in the southeast of the country, a
government source said.
It was not immediately clear what triggered the clashes, but
Conde on Thursday rejected a demand by opposition candidates
to postpone the vote to allow time to rectify what they said
were irregularities in the process.
Late on Friday, the constitutional court, which is the
election's highest authority, also rejected a request by seven
opposition leaders who had argued that the election should be
postponed by at least a week to rectify irregularities.
"They attacked us this morning, waking us up with volleys of
stones. The attackers were numerous," said one of Diallo's
bodyguards, who declined to give his name. There was no
immediate comment from the security forces.
The West African country has a history of election violence,
and Conde earlier cancelled his last campaign rally due to
security concerns, after clashes on Thursday that left at least
one dead and 20 injured.
Conde is the favourite to win a second term after his
election in 2010 ended two years of brutal military rule. Since
then, Guinea has been battered by the Ebola epidemic and a slump
in global commodities prices that has hit its exports of
bauxite.
The president suspended an auction for the right to develop
half of Simandou, the world's biggest untapped iron ore deposit,
already running well behind a timetable indicated earlier this
year by the country's mines minister.
Conde gave no reason for the decision, though some analysts
say a steep drop in iron ore prices and lawsuits surrounding the
deposit may have diminished investors' appetite for the
development.
Analysts predict disputes over the election preparations and
the eventual results may ignite ethnic violence between the two
groups of supporters.
Burned shops and cars dotted one Conakry thoroughfare, and
Conde supporters sang songs on street corners.
"Don't attack anybody but if you are attacked, defend
yourself," Diallo said on local radio.
As the tension mounted, Mohammed Ibn Chambas of Ghana,
special representative of the United Nations Secretary General,
met Diallo, a witness said.
(Additional reporting by Luc Gnago; Writing by Matthew Mpoke
Bigg; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Leslie Adler)