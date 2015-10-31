CONAKRY Oct 31 Guinea's constitutional court on
Saturday validated President Alpha Conde's victory in an Oct. 11
election that handed him a second five-year term with a clear
majority.
The election's results were announced on Oct. 17, but the
nine-member court had to weigh complaints from opposition
candidates before certifying them.
"The Constitutional Court declares Mr Alpha Conde ... with
57.84 percent, elected President of the Republic," the body's
president Kelefa Sall said.
The court judged complaints lodged by opposition candidates
Faya Lansana Millimono, Papa Koly Kourouma and Lansana Kouyate
to have been unfounded.
Guinea's main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, who
finished second with 31 percent of ballots cast, did not
recognise the results when they were announced by the elections
commission, claiming there had been fraud and rigging.
However, neither he nor third-place finisher Sidya Toure
contested the result before the court.
"We were convinced that whatever the evidence we offered,
the Constitutional Court was not going to take it into account.
That's why we refused to file a complaint," said Fode Oussou
Fofana, a senior official with Diallo's UFDG party.
Conde's emphatic re-election appears to have subdued the
opposition at least for now. After saying he would call upon his
supporters to protest against the alleged election fraud, Diallo
later told them to remain calm.
The president faces major challenges in his second term,
including a lingering Ebola outbreak and a slump in metals
prices. Both have dogged his efforts to revive the economy of
Africa's main producer of the aluminium ore, bauxite.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Joe Bavier, editing by
David Evans)