CONAKRY Oct 2 The party of Guinean President
Alpha Conde has taken an early lead, according to the first
results from weekend legislative polls published by the
elections commission late on Wednesday.
The National Electoral Commission (CENI) initially said it
would take days longer than expected to release a result but
pledged earlier on Wednesday to announce tallies as they
trickled in from 12,000 polling stations.
Conde's RPG party beat out the UFDG of his main opposition
rival Cellou Dalein in the city of Fria, home to the leading
bauxite producer's Friguia refinery, which is owned by RUSAL
but has been shuttered since April 2012.
The ruling party also defeated the UFDG and the UFR, another
opposition formation in the bauxite-rich Kindia region.
A small number of provisional results from the overseas vote
published by the CENI on Tuesday had already indicated a tight
race between Conde's party and Diallo's UFDG.
Saturday's vote was preceded by months of political
maneuvering and violent protests, and the opposition has warned
it would not tolerate any attempt to rig the vote.
A European Union observers mission on Monday had urged the
commission to publish results on a bureau-by-bureau basis to
make them as transparent as possible.
After over two years of political haggling, millions of
Guineans went to the polls to vote for a national assembly,
touted as the completion of the mineral-rich West African
country's transition to democracy after a 2008 military coup.
No party is expected to win an outright majority in the
114-seat parliament and coalition-building is expected in the
aftermath.
