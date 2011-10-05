* Election body says poll materials delayed
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Oct 5 Guinea's government said it has
delayed a plan to revise the country's voter lists, potentially
paving the way for talks with the opposition after deadly riots
over preparations for an upcoming legislative poll.
The move, which the government blamed on delays in shipments
of needed materials, calls into question whether the West
African state will be able to hold the elections before the end
of this year as donor nations have urged.
"Due to delays in receiving materials from South Africa
needed to revise the voter lists, the start of the voter list
revision process initially set to begin Oct. 5 has been moved to
a new date to be decided by the Electoral Commission president,"
the commission announced on state television late on Tuesday.
The opposition welcomed the announcement as a possible
concession aimed at opening up talks after a rift over election
preparations triggered deadly street riots.
At least three people were killed and hundreds arrested in
clashes with security forces in the seaside capital Conakry last
week after the opposition called supporters into the streets to
oppose the organisation of "a mock poll."
Guinea's opposition figures have accused President Alpha
Conde, elected by a narrow margin late last year, of failing to
consult them about the preparations for the election, and said
he may be seeking to tamper with voter lists to ensure his party
wins a majority in the legislature.
"This is a reversal that we take note of, but we are still
waiting for our demands to be met, particularly the release of
supporters arrested last week and the end to abuses. From there
we can start talks," opposition spokesman Mouctar Diallo told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The electoral commission has proposed holding the election
Dec. 29, but the government has yet to ratify the date and the
opposition has rejected it. Following the riots Conde said he
was renewing an offer to hold talks.
The European Union has said it will only resume full
cooperation with the West African state after the polls,
potentially unblocking aid worth millions of dollars for an
impoverished country with crumbling infrastructure.
Guinea's presidential elections last year ended nearly two
years of chaotic military junta rule and were meant to close the
book on decades of brutal authoritarian leadership.
The West African state is the world's top supplier of the
aluminum ore bauxite and its iron ore riches have drawn billions
of dollars in planned new investment from companies like Rio
Tinto and Vale .
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Rosalind Russell)