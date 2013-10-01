CONAKRY Oct 1 Guinea's electoral commission
said on Tuesday results from a weekend legislative election
could take days longer than expected to publish, prompting
opposition leaders to warn they would not accept any attempt to
rig the outcome.
Voters turned out on Saturday after months of political
haggling and violent protests for the poll - touted as the
completion of the mineral-rich West African country's transition
to democracy after a 2008 coup.
A spokesman for the national electoral commission (CENI) had
originally suggested provisional results would be ready on
Tuesday, 72 hours after the long-delayed legislative election.
However, CENI Vice President El Hadji Ibrahim Kalil Keita
said on Tuesday the commission had until within 72 hours of the
arrival of the last voting sheets from polling stations to
announce a result. With sheets trickling in from some 12,000
sites across the country, that could take several days.
Sidya Toure, leader of the opposition UFR party, said that
his supporters would wait for the results to be officially
announced but they would not accept any attempt to tamper with
them.
Guinean media have in recent days covered tallies of results
posted on voting stations from across the country. The piecemeal
figures suggested a strong showing by President Alpha Conde's
RPG party, Toure's UFR and the opposition UFDG led by Cellou
Dalein Diallo.
"We have all the results and the international observers
have them too. We will not accept rigged results," Toure told
Reuters. "If they do not reflect the will of the people, we will
reject them."
No party is expected to win an outright majority in the
114-seat National Assembly and coalition-building is expected in
the aftermath.
In a country where the president holds real power, the
election is seen as a rehearsal for the 2015 presidential race
when Conde's five-year term ends.
A European Union observers mission on Monday said CENI had
failed to fully correct problems with the voters list and urged
the commission to publish results on a bureau by bureau basis to
make them as transparent as possible.
Moustapha Naite, spokesman for the ruling RPG party, said it
had "cleaned up" at the election and the opposition was trying
to twist the outcome.
Political analysts say any dispute over the election results
could plunge Guinea - the world's largest bauxite exporter -
back into the political violence which left some 50 people dead
and deterred mining investment.
"The government must understand that it is in its interests
to preserve the integrity of the electoral process to anchor
democracy definitively in this country," said Alpha Amadou Bano
Barry, a university professor.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; editing by Ralph Boulton)