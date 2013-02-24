(Corrects proposed poll date in second paragraph)
* Polls considered last step in return to civilian rule
* Dispute risks further delaying elections
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Feb 24 Guinea's opposition coalition
has withdrawn from preparations for long-delayed legislative
polls and may stage nationwide protests, claiming the run up to
the vote has been flawed, an opposition spokesman said on
Sunday.
The election set for May 12 is intended to be the last step
in the West African country's transition to civilian rule after
two years under a violent army junta following the death of
long-time leader Lansana Conte in 2008.
President Alpha Conde won a 2010 presidential election, but
delays in the legislative vote have deepened a political
deadlock and led to intermittent violence.
"We have all decided purely and simply to pull out of the
electoral process to avoid supporting an elections masquerade,"
said Aboubacar Sylla, spokesman for the opposition coalition.
The opposition says the elections commission chose the poll
date unilaterally and that two companies contracted to update
voter rolls have skewed the lists in Conde's favour. They also
want Guineans living abroad to be allowed to vote.
"If, despite our withdrawal, the regime persists in
organising the legislatives in the current conditions, we will
bring forward and intensify protests so the government finally
hears the voice of the people," Sylla said, stopping short of
declaring a boycott of the polls.
Thousands of people participated in peaceful protests across
Guinea last week in support of opposition demands.
Mouctar Diallo - president of the NFD, one of the principal
opposition parties - confirmed the decision.
Government spokesman Damantang Albert Camara called the move
a tactic that risked making the May 12 poll date untenable.
"We're struck by the contradiction in the opposition's
decision not to participate in the electoral process while
affirming it will not boycott the legislatives," said Camara.
"That could obviously affect the calendar initially planned."
The parliamentary poll was originally due to be held in 2011
but has already been delayed four times.
Conde has promised prosperity to the former French colony's
10 million people, whose economy produces only about $1.50 per
person per day despite a wealth of natural resources, including
the world's largest untapped iron ore deposit.
The European Union, a major donor, warned in November that
it needed a credible and detailed timeline for the election to
unblock about 174 million euros ($229 million) in aid.
Donors want a vote that is inclusive, free and fair. Conde,
who spent decades as one of the leading figures opposing Lansana
Conte's regime, needs a smooth vote to entrench his legitimacy.
"We will no longer participate in the setting up of the
administrative commissions revising the voter rolls," Sylla
said, adding that he expected opposition representatives on the
elections commission to step down as well.
($1 = 0.7598 euros)
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Jason Webb)