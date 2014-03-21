CONAKRY, March 21 The death toll from an
outbreak of a haemorrhagic fever in Guinea's southeastern forest
region has climbed to 29, while the number of cases has risen to
49, a health ministry official in the west African country said
on Friday.
Sakoba Keita, in charge of the prevention of epidemics, said
preliminary results from tests carried out in France to identify
the disease were so far inconclusive.
"However, we are narrowing it down to Ebola and Marburg
Haemorrhagic Fever (MHF)," Keita said.
The two highly lethal diseases are caused by similar viruses
that are among the most virulent pathogens known to infect
humans, the World Health Organisation says on its website.
The first case of the outbreak in Guinea was reported on
Feb. 9. Cases have been recorded in three southeastern towns and
in the capital Conakry.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)