CONAKRY Jan 20 Guinea's President Alpha Conde
on Monday named Kerfalla Yansane, a former finance minister, as
the country's new minister for mines, according to a statement
issued by the president's office.
The appointment came as Conde unveiled a new 35-member
cabinet tasked with pushing through reforms and concrete
development in the mineral-rich country, which has just been
through a hotly-contested legislative vote and is due to hold
presidential elections in 2015.
Yansane, a technocrat and former central bank governor, was
widely respected while serving as Conde's finance minister.
Underscoring the importance of the role, Yansane has been
named a minister of state, a rank above cabinet posts. One of
his first tasks will be to renew investor confidence in the
country after several years of political and contractual
uncertainty.
François Louceny Fall remains foreign minister. Mohamed
Diare, a former deputy minister in charge of the budget, has
been named minister for finance and the economy.
A source in Conde's office, who asked not to be named, said
the reshuffle was aimed at given new impetus to his
administration, three years into his presidency. There are 15
new arrivals into the cabinet.
With the next presidential vote due in late 2015, Conde's
new government will be under pressure to make swift progress in
the country, which has vast iron ore reserves and has attracted
large-scale mining projects in recent years but has long been
bogged in political instability and poverty.
Conde's ruling RPG party took 53 seats in the Sept. 28
election but fell short of an absolute majority in the 114-seat
parliament. Over 50 people were killed in the run up to the
vote, underscoring tensions that mark Guinean politics.
