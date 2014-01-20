(Corrects last name of minister to Yansane in headline)
CONAKRY Jan 20 Guinea's President Alpha Conde
on Monday named Kerfalla Yansane, a former finance minister, as
the country's new minister for mines, according to a statement
issued by the president's office.
The appointment came as Conde unveiled a new 35-member
cabinet a week after the new National Assembly was sworn in
following hotly contested elections in the mineral-rich country
late last year.
François Louceny Fall remains foreign minister. Mohamed
Diare, a former deputy minister in charge of the budget, has
been named minister for finance and the economy.
With the next presidential vote due in late 2015, Conde's
new government will be under pressure to make swift progress in
the country, which has vast iron ore reserves and has attracted
large-scale mining projects in recent years but has long been
bogged in political instability and poverty.
Conde's ruling RPG party took 53 seats in the Sept. 28
election but fell short of an absolute majority in the 114-seat
parliament. Over 50 people were killed in the run up to the
vote, underscoring tensions that mark Guinean politics.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Andrew Heavens, Bernard Orr)