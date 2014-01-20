(Corrects last name of minister to Yansane in headline)

CONAKRY Jan 20 Guinea's President Alpha Conde on Monday named Kerfalla Yansane, a former finance minister, as the country's new minister for mines, according to a statement issued by the president's office.

The appointment came as Conde unveiled a new 35-member cabinet a week after the new National Assembly was sworn in following hotly contested elections in the mineral-rich country late last year.

François Louceny Fall remains foreign minister. Mohamed Diare, a former deputy minister in charge of the budget, has been named minister for finance and the economy.

With the next presidential vote due in late 2015, Conde's new government will be under pressure to make swift progress in the country, which has vast iron ore reserves and has attracted large-scale mining projects in recent years but has long been bogged in political instability and poverty.

Conde's ruling RPG party took 53 seats in the Sept. 28 election but fell short of an absolute majority in the 114-seat parliament. Over 50 people were killed in the run up to the vote, underscoring tensions that mark Guinean politics. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Bernard Orr)