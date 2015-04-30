CONAKRY, April 30 Guinea's President Alpha Conde
appointed a moderate opposition leader to head the west African
nation's industry ministry on Wednesday, amid protests by the
opposition over the organisation of presidential elections this
year.
Boubacar Barry, a former minister and candidate in the 2010
presidential poll, was appointed in a cabinet reshuffle that saw
several ministers change jobs, Guinea state television said late
on Wednesday. No reasons were given for the reshuffle.
Guinea's main opposition leaders began rolling protests this
month to pressure Conde to hold local elections before a
presidential election planned for October in the iron ore-,
bauxite-, and diamond-rich nation.
The opposition says it will stand a better chance of
performing strongly in the presidential poll if it has its own
officials in place after regional elections. At present, local
government is dominated by government-appointed officials.
At least three people have been killed during several days
of violent protests this month. The demonstrations were
suspended to allow for dialogue between the parties, but the
opposition has said it plans to resume protests on May 4.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)