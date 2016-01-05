CONAKRY Jan 5 Guinea's President Alpha Conde
has appointed a close confidante as minister of mines and an
economist as finance minister in a big government reshuffle
aimed at kickstarting an economy recovering from an Ebola
epidemic.
The reshuffle that brings 16 people into government comes
after Conde was elected in October to a second five-year term
and follows his decision to name mining executive Mamady Youla
as prime minister.
The West African country is a major producer of bauxite, an
aluminium ore, but growth has slowed due to a slump in metals
prices and a two-year epidemic that killed more than 2,500
people and has driven away some investors.
Presidential aide Abdoulaye Magassouba was named minister of
mines and geology to replace Kerfalla Yansané while Malado Kaba,
former country director for the Africa Governance Initiative
(AGI), was named finance minister, a statement from the
presidency said.
Magassouba is an expert in big mining projects while the AGI
was set up by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
"The main objectives set for the new government is to create
jobs and to reinforce training, mainly of young people and
women, to promote investment-friendly policies and to support
local business," said the statement issued late on Monday.
Among the changes, Conde named Makalé Camara as foreign
minister and economist Kanny Diallo, a former senior official at
the African Development Bank was made the minister for planning
and cooperation.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and
Andrew Heavens)