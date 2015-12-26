CONAKRY Dec 26 Guinea President Alpha Conde
named mining executive Mamady Youla as prime minister on
Saturday as part of a strategy to revive the West African
nation's ailing economy, the government announced.
Guinea is a major producer of bauxite, an aluminium ore, but
growth has been hamstrung by a slump in metals prices and a
two-year Ebola epidemic that killed more than 2,500 people and
has driven away some investors.
Conde was re-elected to a second five-year term in a
landslide victory in October, pledging to get Guineans back to
work.
"The nomination of Mamady Youla, a senior Guinean executive
in the private sector and administration, confirms President
Alpha Conde's new push to support job creation and training ...
and reinforce Guinean businesses," a government statement said.
From 2004 until his appointment as prime minister, Youla
served as managing director of Guinea Alumina Corporation. GAC,
which possesses a bauxite concession in Guinea's Boke region, is
a subsidiary of Emirates Global Aluminium, owned by Abu Dhabi
investment fund Mubadala and Investment Corporation of Dubai.
Prime Minister Mohamed Said Fofana and his government
resigned on Wednesday, following a tradition in which presidents
typically change their cabinets following election.
The government statement said Youla was expected to name new
ministers in the coming days.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Dan Grebler)