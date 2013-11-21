* Guinea to hold Abu Dhabi investor meeting Nov. 24-25

* Guinea's Simandou is world's largest untapped iron ore deposit

* Steinmetz in dispute with Guinea over northern half of Simandou

By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Saliou Samb

LONDON/CONAKRY, Nov 21 A bitter row with Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz over an iron ore licence risks complicating Guinea's efforts to persuade deep-pocketed Gulf investors to commit the cash needed to get the country's economy moving.

Guinea's President Alpha Conde will woo investors at a two-day conference in Abu Dhabi starting on Sunday, hoping to build on a legislative election in September that marked the return to democracy after a 2008 coup.

Conde, a long-time opposition leader elected in 2010, says his mineral-rich West African country is 'back' after years of political turmoil and economic stagnation under former President Lansana Conte and the military junta that succeeded him.

"Our country is set to become, in coming years, one of the global players of the international mining sector, a significant agricultural producer and a regional exporter of hydroelectric power," said government spokesman Damantang Camara.

But to fund its development and critical infrastructure, Guinea needs capital. Conakry sees Abu Dhabi and its Gulf neighbours as vital partners at a time when the West is pulling back.

Abu Dhabi, via its Mubadala investment fund, has invested in Guinea in bauxite - the raw material for aluminium - but has yet to pour significant resources into its other major mineral, iron ore, despite a 2011 collaboration deal.

Guinea and its neighbours hope Simandou, the world's largest untapped iron ore deposit, will unlock the region's potential.

Executives from miner Rio Tinto are among guests at the two-day Abu Dhabi meeting, alongside Conde and advisers including former British prime minister Tony Blair.

Simandou's development is being held back by an acrimonious dispute with BSG Resources (BSGR), the mining arm of Steinmetz's empire. Guinea accuses the company of bribing officials to win the northern half of Simandou in 2008.

BSGR has denied the allegations of corruption.

The dispute over the northern half of the deposit has dragged in Guinea's high-profile advisers - philanthropist George Soros and Blair - as well as the FBI and Swiss and French police. It has also frozen development of the concession, in which Brazil's Vale holds a stake.

The dispute is part of what Guinea says are efforts to clean up the mining sector with a review, after years of opaque deals. Conde says reissuing the licences could fetch $2.5 billion to $3 billion - tempting for a nation with a $7 billion economy.

"Investors will be watching how the government of Guinea handles the very delicate situation around Steinmetz," said Tom Wilson, at consultancy Africa Practice. "Many see this as a benchmark for the entire review process."

HEARING AHEAD

BSGR has been at loggerheads with the Guinean government virtually since Conde won power in 2010, in elections disputed by the opposition. Opposition parties have also contested the results of September's vote and have called a strike for Monday.

Waves of violent opposition protests in the run up to the legislative election deterred investors and slowed economic growth.

BSGR - whose slice of Simandou had belonged to Rio Tinto until this was revoked by the then government - says Conde is using the mining review to confiscate its licences.

Rio retains control over southern Simandou but is years away from starting production, held back by costly infrastructure and delays in finalising an agreement with the government, as well as investor reluctance to see the company pour huge sums into a Guinean mine. A 2015 start date is seen by all as unrealistic.

The development of Rio's half of Simandou requires billions to be spent on infrastructure including rail, road and a port.

Guinea hopes for a multi-billion dollar pledge from multilateral lenders, governments and investors at the Abu Dhabi conference, according to an official involved in preparing it.

The gathering comes weeks before a key hearing in Conakry on Dec. 10, where BSGR has been called to appear before the Guinean committee overseeing the review of mining licenses.

Nava Toure, head of the technical committee, says the process will be "just and fair" and argues the hearing gives BSGR the opportunity to defend itself.

BSGR has called the hearing a "charade".

"It is absurd for the government to expect us to attend a fictional hearing given the illegal effort to appropriate our assets," a spokesman for the group said in emailed comments.

Guinea faces several options for BSGR: a return to the status quo, a change to its terms, a settlement paving the way for its exit or a simple revocation of its licence.

But the company says it will defend "its reputation and its rights using whatever legal means prove necessary", threatening a complex legal battle that would all but freeze Simandou.

With production years away at Rio's mine too, Guinea risks missing out on resilient iron ore prices fed by Chinese growth, as those begin to cool.