CONAKRY Nov 11 President Alpha Conde said on
Sunday Guinea would go on fighting corruption despite the murder
of the West African country's treasury director, a champion of
the anti-graft movement.
Aissatou Boiro was shot dead by unidentified attackers in
military uniforms as she was returning home in the capital
Conakry in her car on Friday. Several passengers in the car were
wounded.
"Aissatou Boiro worked tirelessly against corruption in our
young democracy," said Conde, elected in 2010 on promises he
would tackle endemic corruption in the world's top supplier of
the aluminium ore bauxite.
"Even though she was taken from us in a terrible way, her
work will not be in vain. Despite the difficulties, our fight
against corruption will continue. Our country has come too far
to turn back now," Conde said in a statement.
Under long-time ruler Lansana Conte and the military junta
that seized power following his death in 2008, the treasury's
funds were routinely stolen.
Conde, whose election ended military rule, named Boiro to
head the treasury eight months ago and she dismantled a network
of government officials and private businessmen who had
conspired to embezzle around $1.8 million earlier this year.
Investigators have not yet determined a motive behind her
killing.
Guinea secured $2.1 billion in debt relief from the World
Bank and the IMF Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative.
The debt relief was considered a vote of international
confidence in Guinea's transition back to civilian rule after
the 2008 military coup hampered its economy, discouraged
investment, and led partners to freeze aid.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Ralph Gowling)