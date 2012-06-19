CONAKRY, June 19 Guinea's state resources
company SOGUIPAMI will pay back a $25 million loan agreed with
investment company Palladino Capital, the West African state's
finance minister said on Monday.
South Africa's Palladino last week denied a report by
British newspaper Sunday Times that default on the loan would
lead to the minerals-rich nation losing about 30 percent of its
resources worth billions of dollars - jeopardising investments
by firms such as Rio Tinto and UC Rusal.
Kerfala Yansane, one of two ministers who last year signed
the loan agreement on behalf of Guinea, responded to a Reuters
question via an SMS message saying: "SOGUIPAMI will reimburse
the money in the coming days so as to end to the contract."
Guinea, which relies on minerals for more than 70 percent of
exports, is the world's biggest shipper of bauxite and its iron
ore, gold and diamond resources are attracting investments.
Yet investors are increasingly worried by Guinea's history
of disputes with major companies despite efforts by President
Alpha Conde to ease investments with mining reforms and a new
mining code.
Palladino Capital is the British Virgin Island-registered
arm of the South African investment firm Palladino, which issued
a statement on June 11 refuting the Sunday Times report.
"The loan agreement contains customary default provisions
but given the limited cash resources of the government, it
provided that in event of a default it could be repaid in cash
and/or in kind," the company said in the statement.
"However such repayment cannot legally exceed the value of
the debt due under the loan agreement and it can in no way
result in the appropriation by our company of 30 percent of
private or national assets worth billions of dollars," it said.
Palladino said it had been forced to demand an immediate
repayment of the loan on May 24 after numerous queries to the
government of Guinea over the destination of the funds went
unanswered.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Additional reporting and Writing by
Bate Felix)