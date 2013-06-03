CONAKRY, June 3 Guinean media called a 24-hour
strike for Thursday in protest at the government's closure of an
opposition-owned radio station for one month before the June 30
election after a listener called on the air for an uprising.
The long-delayed vote is supposed to seal a democratic
transition after a 2008 military coup in the mineral-rich West
African nation. But the opposition says it fears the ballot will
be rigged and has staged violent protests to try to block it.
Increasing political tension has alarmed many investors in
the West African country, the world's largest exporter of
bauxite, threatening to deter much-needed capital as it seeks to
diversify its economy.
The state communications regulator suspended Planete FM
radio on Thursday after a caller urged a revolt against
President Alpha Conde. Planete FM, owned by opposition spokesman
Abdoulaye Sylla, cut the caller off and criticised his appeal.
"The National Communications Council's decision respects
neither the law on freedom of the press nor the constitution,"
said Boubacar Yacine Diallo, head of the URTELGUI media
association. "We demand that the CNC revoke this sanction."
Guinean law allows the closure of private media for a
maximum of 72 hours for any act that might threaten state
security.
International media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said
in a statement the CNC was acting like an institution "outside
the law" as its ruling was based on a 1991 statute which had
been superseded by subsequent legislation.
More than 50 people have died in three months of political
violence and ethnic clashes between pro-opposition Peuls and the
Malinke group which supports the government.
Guinean media have reported an increasing number of violent
attacks on journalists by both government and opposition
supporters. "Journalists have been attacked and threatened,
radio stations have been attacked, all during political
protests," Diallo said.
Conde has ordered an investigation into a round of protests
in late May in which 12 people died in clashes between police
and demonstrators.
The opposition has called on the government to revoke the
licence of South Africa's Waymark to update the voter list,
saying Waymark is stuffing the register with Malinke voters.
The company denies this and the government says there is no
time to appoint a new company to do the job.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Mark
Heinrich)