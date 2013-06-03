* Guinea govt, opposition meet UN mediator
* Increasing tension has alarmed investors
* International media watchdog condemns radio shutdown
(Adds govt, opposition meet UN mediator)
CONAKRY, June 3 Guinean media called a 24-hour
strike for Thursday in protest at the government's closure of an
opposition-owned radio station for one month in the run-up to an
election after a listener had called on air for an uprising.
The long-delayed vote on June 30 is supposed to seal a
transition to democracy after a 2008 military coup in the
mineral-rich West African nation. But the opposition fears it
will be rigged and has staged protests to try to block it.
The government ministers and senior opposition members met
with a United Nations mediator on Monday, a first such meeting
since the crisis began two years ago.
Political tension has alarmed many investors in Guinea, the
world's largest exporter of bauxite, threatening to deter
much-needed capital as it seeks to diversify its economy.
The state communications regulator suspended Planete FM
radio on Thursday after a caller urged a revolt against
President Alpha Conde. Planete FM, owned by opposition spokesman
Aboubacar Sylla, cut the caller off and criticised his appeal.
"The National Communications Council's decision respects
neither the law on freedom of the press nor the constitution,"
said Boubacar Yacine Diallo, head of the URTELGUI media
association. "We demand that the CNC revoke this sanction."
Guinean law allows the closure of private media for a
maximum of 72 hours for any act that might threaten state
security.
International media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said
in a statement the CNC was acting like an institution "outside
the law" as its ruling was based on a 1991 statute which had
been superseded by subsequent legislation.
More than 50 people have been killed in three months of
political violence and ethnic clashes between pro-opposition
Peuls and the Malinke group which supports the government.
Guinean media have reported an increasing number of violent
attacks on journalists by both government and opposition
supporters.
"Journalists have been attacked and threatened, radio
stations have been attacked, all during political protests,"
Diallo said.
Conde has ordered an investigation into a round of protests
in late May in which 12 people died in clashes between police
and demonstrators.
During the meeting between the opposition and the
government, U.N. mediator Said Djinnit said he was hoping both
camps will accept to restart a dialogue that would create
conditions for the election to hold.
"I invited the parties to come with an open mind to discuss
all the issues on which there are differences, particularly of
course on the electoral process," Djinnit said afterwards.
Opposition spokesman Sylla said they have decided to meet
the government for a dialogue without preconditions. The parties
will continue the closed-door meeting on Tuesday.
