By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY Aug 7 Guinea could void Israeli firm
BSG Resources' (BSGR) mining permits if corruption
investigations in the West African nation and the United States
lead to convictions, a senior official said.
BSGR, the mining arm of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's
business empire, is battling Guinea over the right to mine one
of the world's largest untapped iron-ore deposits, known as
Simandou.
The Guinean government alleges that BSGR bribed officials
and Mamadie Toure, the wife of former President Lansana Conte,
to win permits, or titles, to develop the northern half of the
deposit, a charge the company has repeatedly rejected.
Two BSGR employees have been arrested by anti-corruption
investigators in Guinea. A third man, named by Guinea's
government as an agent for the firm, was arrested and charged in
the United States.
"If these allegations are confirmed either by our own
hearings or the judicial proceedings under way in the United
States, the process of acquiring these titles is invalidated,"
Nava Toure, head of a committee reviewing mining deals, said.
"As such, the committee would have the necessary elements to
be able to request ... a cancellation of these titles," he told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The committee was set up by the government to review the
legality of mining permits granted under longtime ruler Conte
and the military junta that seized power following his death in
late 2008.
It has made BSGR's Simandou titles, under which the company
is partnered with Brazilian mining group Vale, a
priority for examination.
BSGR has accused the government of trying to use the process
to confiscate its rights to Simandou.
U.S. authorities in January began investigating potential
illegal payments made to obtain mining concessions in Guinea and
transfers of those payments into the United States. The Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act allows U.S. officials to pursue bribery
cases abroad.
In April, Frederic Cilins, a French national, was charged in
the United States with obstructing a criminal investigation,
tampering with a witness and destruction of records.
Two BSGR employees, including the former vice president of
the miner's Guinean unit, Ibrahima Sory Toure, were arrested the
same month in Guinea and charged with involvement in corruption.
(Editing by Pravin Char and Tom Pfeiffer)