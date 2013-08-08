By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY Aug 8 Guinea could void BSG Resources'
(BSGR) mining permits if corruption investigations in the West
African nation and the United States lead to convictions, the
head of a committee tasked with reviewing mining deals said.
BSGR, the mining arm of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's
business empire, is battling Guinea over the right to mine one
of the world's largest untapped iron-ore deposits, known as
Simandou.
The Guinean government alleges that BSGR bribed officials
and Mamadie Toure, the wife of former President Lansana Conte,
to win permits, or titles, to develop the northern half of the
deposit, an accusation the company has repeatedly rejected.
Two BSGR employees have been arrested by anti-corruption
investigators in Guinea. A third man, named by Guinea's
government as an agent for the firm, was arrested and charged in
the United States.
"If these allegations are confirmed either by our own
hearings or the judicial proceedings under way in the United
States, the process of acquiring these titles is invalidated,"
Nava Toure, head of Guinea's mining review committee, said.
"As such, the committee would have the necessary elements to
be able to request ... a cancellation of these titles," he told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The committee was set up by the government to review the
legality of mining permits granted under longtime ruler Conte
and the military junta that seized power following his death in
late 2008.
It has made BSGR's Simandou titles, under which the company
is partnered with Brazilian mining group Vale, a
priority for examination.
BSGR has accused the government of trying to use the process
to confiscate its rights to Simandou.
"Today's statement of intent from Nava Toure is a clear sign
of the government's total disregard for legal due process in
this matter," BSGR President Asher Avidan said in a statement.
"This change of tack from the government demonstrates their
awareness of the weakness of their case against BSGR," he said.
In April, Guinean authorities arrested two BSGR employees,
including the former vice president of the miner's Guinean unit,
Ibrahima Sory Toure, accusing them of involvement in corruption.
Avidan said the two men were being held illegally in
"appalling conditions" and would not receive a fair trial in
Guinea.
"These are the actions of a despotic regime. BSGR has never
done anything wrong and will defend its interests including
through international arbitration if necessary," he said.
U.S. authorities in January began investigating potential
illegal payments made to obtain mining concessions in Guinea and
transfers of those payments into the United States. The Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act allows U.S. officials to pursue bribery
cases abroad.
Frederic Cilins, a French national whom Guinea's government
says worked as an agent for BSGR, was arrested in the United
States in April and charged with obstructing a criminal
investigation, tampering with a witness and destruction of
records.