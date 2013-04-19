By David Rohde and Clara Ferreira-Marques
| NEW YORK/LONDON, April 19
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 19 Documents obtained by
U.S. authorities investigating mining corruption in Guinea show
Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's mining company promised to
pay millions of dollars in Africa to win valuable mining
concessions.
Experts say evidence of corruption could throw into question
the future of one of the world's richest undeveloped deposits of
iron ore.
Steinmetz's BSG Resources (BSGR), the mining arm of
Steinmetz's sprawling business empire, is battling Guinea over a
2008 licence to develop the northern half of the Simandou
deposit in the country's south.
In court papers, the FBI described the documents as
appearing to be contracts between BSGR and a company controlled
by the wife of a Guinean official to procure mining concessions
in Guinea.
The current Guinean government alleges that BSGR bribed
officials and the wife of former President Lansana Conte to win
the concession. A committee the Guinean government set up to
review the legality of mining licences is due to report its
findings on BSGR in weeks. No charges have been brought in
Guinea.
BSGR denies allegations that it paid bribes for its
concession. The firm says it operates to the highest standards
of corporate governance and has criticised the review, saying it
is designed to allow Guinea to renege on its obligations.
"Allegations of fraud in obtaining our mining rights in
Guinea are entirely baseless," a BSGR spokesman said on Friday.
"We are confident that BSGR's position in Guinea will be fully
vindicated."
BSGR would not comment on the authenticity of the papers.
On Sunday, FBI agents arrested BSGR representative Frederic
Cilins in Florida, on charges of obstructing a criminal
investigation, tampering with a witness and destruction of
records.
Cilins's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.
Reuters has seen some of the documents, including what
appear to be contracts between BSGR and a company connected with
the wife of former President Conte.
Two of the contracts were signed in February 2008. In August
that year, Conte stripped mining major Rio Tinto, which
held the entire Simandou concession, of the right to mine its
northern half. Conte accused Rio Tinto of moving too slowly. The
concession was handed to BSGR four months later, just weeks
before Conte's death.
Rio still holds the southern Simandou concession and
declined to comment for this story.
One of the contracts - signed by both BSGR Chairman Asher
Avidan and Mamadie Toure, the wife of then president Conte -
promised to pay a $4 million commission to obtain Simandou's
blocks 1 and 2 for BSGR.
Half of that amount is promised to Matinda and Co. Ltd,
which the contract says is represented by Toure, after the firm
has made "all the necessary steps to get from the authorities
the signature" for the blocks.
According to the contract, the rest of the $4 million "will
be split between persons of good will having contributed to
facilitating the granting of the said blocks".
Matinda could not be reached for comment.
A high-ranking Guinean government official in Conakry, shown
copies of the contracts by Reuters, said they appeared to be
legitimate.
A lawyer based in Sierra Leone, whose stamp appears on
several of the documents, declined to comment.
FUTURE UNDER REVIEW
Mining industry experts and advisers say that firm evidence
of corruption could be sufficient for the Guinean government to
scrap BSGR's licence.
"The government has consistently stated that evidence of
corruption would be used as grounds for renegotiation or
revocation, and is likely to use the growing body of allegations
against BSGR to fast-track the revisitation of its licences,"
said Tom Wilson, head of strategic advisory services at
consultancy Africa Practice.
"A number of scenarios are possible but - if the allegations
are proven - government rhetoric to date suggests that a
revocation of one or both licences is possible."
The government of Guinea had no immediate comment.
The controversy over BSGR and its portion of Simandou,
Guinea's flagship mineral deposit, comes at a difficult time for
the government of Guinean president Alpha Conde, which faces
opposition protests and unrest on the streets ahead of
long-awaited parliamentary elections in June.
Conde came to power in 2010 promising prosperity to
Guineans, who are among the world's poorest people, and to clean
up and strengthen the mineral-rich nation after decades of
corruption and turmoil.
The government's technical review committee now faces the
question of whether to confirm, alter or revoke BSGR's licence.
Cancelling BSGR's licence could win support for Conde among
some foreign donors, but it will leave the government with the
unenviable task of finding a new miner to dig Simandou's half of
the iron ore, at a time when major players are cutting spending
and pulling out of tough places like Guinea.
Even Rio, which has spent $2.3 billion on its portion of the
deposit, has slowed progress of its investment.
Cancelling the licence would also likely trigger a string of
complicated legal tussles, not least between BSGR and Brazilian
miner Vale, to whom BSGR sold a 51 percent stake of
its project in 2010 for $2.5 billion.
Vale has already sought to distance itself from BSGR's
problems, saying earlier this week that it was "deeply
concerned" by allegations of corruption and promising to
cooperate with Guinean and U.S. authorities.