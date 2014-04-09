CONAKRY, April 9 A Guinea government report has recommended that BSG Resources (BSGR) be stripped of two iron ore concessions because the company owned by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz obtained them by corruption, the report said on Wednesday.

"There is a set of precise and coherent evidence establishing with sufficient certainty the existence of corrupt practices that tarnished the granting of mining rights and mining concession for Simandou and Zogota to BSGR," the report said. (Reporting by David Rohde in New York and Bate Felix in Dakar. Editing by Jane Merriman)