REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
CONAKRY, April 17 Guinea's government has approved a report recommending that BSG Resources (BSGR) and its joint venture partner, Brazilian mining giant Vale, be stripped of two iron ore concessions, a Guinean government source said on Thursday.
"The cabinet has approved the technical committee's recommendations," the source, who asked not to be named, told Reuters after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.
The recommendations were made in a report released last week that accused BSGR of obtaining the rights by corruption. BSGR, the mining branch of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's conglomerate, has denied the allegations and said it would seek international arbitration. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by David Lewis, editing by David Evans)
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.