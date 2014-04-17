* Report says BSGR obtained mining rights through corruption
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, April 17 Guinea's government has
accepted a report recommending the cancellation of two iron ore
concessions held by BSG Resources and its joint venture partner,
Brazilian miner Vale, a spokesman said on state
television on Thursday.
A technical committee charged with reviewing the West
African nation's mining deals released a report last week
accusing BSGR, the mining branch of Israeli billionaire Beny
Steinmetz's conglomerate, of obtaining the rights through
corruption.
The committee's report recommended that Guinea withdraw the
mining permit held by VBG, the joint venture of BSGR and Vale,
in the giant Simandou iron ore deposit and cancel its Zogota
mining concession.
"The cabinet approves the recommendations of the technical
committee," government spokesman Damantang Albert Camara said,
adding that the decision was linked to the "fraudulent nature of
the conditions in which the permits were granted."
Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the committee's
recommendations would be approved, citing a senior government
source. The same source said the contracts would be officially
cancelled via a presidential decree late on Thursday evening.
BSGR has denied the allegations and said it would seek
international arbitration.
"BSGR obtained the mining rights lawfully and will mount a
vigorous effort to overturn this decision, which is as
predictable as it is unlawful," BSGR said in a statement sent to
Reuters.
Officials for Vale, the majority shareholder in the VBG
venture, were not immediately available for comment.
Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, did not
participate in the corrupt practices, the report found, as it
was not involved in acquiring the licences.
While the committee called for the government to exclude VBG
from any future process to re-allocate the licences, Vale may be
able to bid for the permits on its own.
According to a source close to the Brazilian miner, the
company had spent more than $1 billion on its Guinean venture
when it put the project on hold at the end of 2012.
With reserves of iron ore, gold, bauxite and diamonds,
Guinea is one of Africa's richest countries in terms of
resources, but it remains one of the world's poorest in terms of
development, ranking 178th out of 187 countries in the U.N.
Human Development Index last year.
