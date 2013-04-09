CONAKRY, April 9 Guinea's National Transitional
Council has adopted changes to the country's mining code
reducing some taxes, in an effort to improve the investment
climate, government officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
The changes cut profit taxes to 30 percent from 35 percent
and slash the tax on bauxite to 0.15 percent of the
international market price for aluminum, from 0.55 percent,
according to a copy of the ammendments obtained by Reuters.
"The changes were made yesterday by the National
Transitional Council, during a session, in the presence of the
minister of mines " Amadou Camara, a member of the council, told
Reuters.