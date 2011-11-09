CONAKRY Nov 9 Guinea's government plans to
change a number of tax clauses in the West African state's
newly adopted mining code after discussions with companies and
investors, the mines minister said on Wednesday.
The minister did not specify what changes would be made but
said they were aimed at making the country more attractive and
competitive in current turbulent market conditions.
The interim parliament in Guinea, the world's top bauxite
exporter which has large-scale iron ore deposits, adopted a new
mining code in September. [ID:nLDE789036]
But more changes were necessary as market conditions have
worsened, according to a source in the mines ministry, who
asked not to be named. The source cited falling aluminium
prices as an example.
Guinea is seeking political stability and investment after
years of often authoritarian rule. President Alpha Conde won a
presidential election late last year but he faced an
assassination attempt in July.
"We are not going to cancel taxes but we are going to
improve them to meet the market conditions and be competitive,"
Mohamed Lamine Fofana told Reuters, without giving any further
details.
"As things are turbulent at the moment, we are looking to
see how we can best balance things so the rates are not going
to be a break on the development of our country ... We want to
promote the processing of minerals," he added.
According to the newly adopted mining code, companies that
process minerals in-country pay 6 percent on all imports while
those that export without process must pay 8 percent.
The new code would give the Guinean state a free 15 percent
of mining projects along with the option to purchase an
additional 20 percent, bringing total potential share in
projects to 35 percent.
Guinea has said it will also launch a nationwide review of
mining contracts to root out "unconscionable provisions"
granted by previous rulers, and has toned down Chinese
involvement in the resource sector. [ID:nL5E7KD35F]
As the world's top exporter of the aluminum ore bauxite and
holder some of the best unexploited reserves of iron ore Guinea
has drawn billions of dollars in planned investment from miner
Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) and Vale (VALE5.SA) (VALE.N).
(Writing by David Lewis; Editing by David Gregorio)