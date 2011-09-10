* Code adopted unanimously by lawmakers
* Would boost possible state share to 35 pct
* Toughens process for acquiring development permits
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Sept 10 Guinea's parliament adopted a
new mining code that more than doubles the share the West
African state can take in mining projects to 35 percent and
toughens procedures for acquiring development permits, the
government said on Saturday.
The changes, detailed in a February draft of the code
published by Reuters in April, are aimed at boosting the
country's share of its vast minerals wealth while providing
clarity on the country's laws to investors.
But mining companies lobbied hard against the changes
arguing they would undercut their profitability and lead to
reduced investment.
"The National Transitional Council (Guinea's interim
parliament) made these changes in the interests of the country,"
Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana said in a radio broadcast
on Saturday. "The new mining code will allow future investors in
Guinea to work in transparency."
An NTC official said the code had been adopted unanimously
by lawmakers on Friday.
Guinea is the world's top exporter of the aluminum ore
bauxite and holds some of the world's biggest unexploited
reserves of iron ore that have drawn billions of dollars in
planned investment from miner Rio Tinto and Vale
.
The West African country held its first free elections since
independence in late 2010, ending nearly two years of junta rule
that were punctuated by a stadium massacre and widespread
reports of corruption.
The new code would give the Guinean state a free 15 percent
of mining projects along with the option to purchase an
additional 20 percent, bringing total potential share in
projects to 35 percent.
That more than doubles the 15 percent share stipulated by
the old mining code written in the 1990s, and has drawn protests
from mining companies that argue it will cut into their revenues
without reducing capital outlay.
The code also toughens up procedures for companies seeking
to get a mining permit, requiring them to complete a feasibility
study and environmental and social impact studies beforehand.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Toby Chopra)