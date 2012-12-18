* All inactive permits are for exploration
* Full results of mining audit to be made public within days
* Guinea to consult more partners on infrastructure
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Dec 18 More than 75 percent of mining
permits granted by Guinea before 2011 are currently inactive and
should be cancelled, Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana said
on Tuesday.
The mineral-rich but impoverished West African nation
launched an audit of its mining registry in April 2011,
following the election of President Alpha Conde, whose
swearing-in marked the end of decades of dictatorship and
military rule.
"Of 1,072 permits, 818 are inactive. Our objective is of
course to cancel them," Lamine Fofana said during a news
conference in the capital Conakry announcing the results of the
review.
All those permits considered inactive were authorisations
for exploration.
The minister gave no further details concerning the names of
companies holding the licences, but said the full results of the
audit would be made public in coming days.
President Conde came to power in 2010 promising to clean up
and strengthen Guinea's minerals sector, whose gold, diamond,
bauxite and iron ore reserves have attracted little investment
due to decades of corruption and turmoil.
The government has moved to overhaul the mining code and
review existing natural resource contracts, particularly those
signed during the 2009-2010 period when the country was ruled by
a military junta.
Last month it announced it was focusing its review on three
of the largest contracts.
These include BSG Resources Ltd's deal to obtain half of the
Simandou iron ore concession, RUSAL Plc's purchase of
the Friguia alumina refinery, and Hyperdynamics Corp's
rights to nearly a third of Guinea's offshore oil blocks.
BSG Resources, owned by Israeli diamond billionaire Beny
Steinmetz, reached a deal in 2008 to control half of the
Simandou iron ore deposit - one of the largest unexploited
reserves in the world.
No cash payment was involved, although it invested $160
million in the project and pledged to spend $1 billion to
rebuild a railroad.
In 2010, BSGR sold half of its stake for $2.5 billion to
joint venture partner Vale. The Brazilian miner has
since put the project on hold, however, in favour of others
closer to home.
Earlier this month, the mines ministry said it would
complete the review of the deal in the first quarter of 2013.
On the southern half of Simandou, Lamine Fofana said the
government had decided to consult more firms to help secure its
share of about $15 billion on infrastructure investments to make
the project viable.
Rio Tinto - ousted from the north of Simandou in
2008 - secured permission to mine the southern half of the
deposit, agreeing to pay $700 million and give the government
the right to up to 35 percent of the project.
Rio has pledged to build an export route with the government
including almost 700 km (430 miles) of rail, 35 bridges and a
four-berth wharf 11 km offshore.
Guinea has struggled to secure financing for its share of
the required investment.
"We have taken the decision to expand our consultations to
all potential backers of the Republic of Guinea in the Simandou
project," Lamine Fofana told journalists.