* Says elaborating integrated national infrastructure plan
* Says no completion date for review of mining contracts
* Says technical committee currently considering BSGR, Nimba
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, June 12 Rio Tinto's Simandou
mining project in Guinea will miss a 2015 first production
target, Guinea's mines minister said on Wednesday, as the two
sides hammer out issues including the financing of its costly
infrastructure.
Simandou is one of the world's largest untapped deposits of
iron ore. The project's development - along with associated rail
and port infrastructure - could cost $20 billion or more and is
expected to galvanise the region and turn Guinea into a major
exporter.
Rio holds the concession for the southern portion of
Simandou, while the north is held by the mining arm of Israeli
billionaire Beny Steinmetz's conglomerate, BSG Resources - along
with Brazilian partner Vale. Work on that side
stopped last year after a review of the mining licence began.
Rio has long been seen as the closest to finally starting
production at Simandou, but a 2015 target was increasingly
considered by industry analysts and insiders to be unrealistic.
Rio and the government have for months been debating how to
combine a 2011 settlement deal, which ended hostilities after
Rio was ejected from Simandou's northern portion in 2008, with
an original investment agreement, while weighing up technical
studies and the issue of financing - particularly for Guinea's
stake in infrastructure.
"In 2011, the first date of production agreed with Rio was
2015. Today, the reality is this cannot be respected," Mines
Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana told a gathering of investors in
London, declining to give a fresh deadline.
He said Guinea was in "open discussion" with Rio, taking
into account the complexity of Simandou. Progress has slowed on
Simandou as Rio comes under pressure from investors to slash
costs and cut back on major projects.
The two sides will meet again next week, Fofana said.
"We're working hard with the government of Guinea on
finalising the investment framework, which is key to being able
to develop this complex project," a Rio spokeswoman said. "This
includes discussing projected production dates."
INTEGRATED INFRASTRUCTURE
Fofana, in London with a Guinea government delegation ahead
of a G8 summit set to campaign for transparency, said the
government's vision for Simandou was for a joint or integrated
solution. Miners developing the northern and the southern
portion would share infrastructure, not least to cut costs.
The government has long supported a plan for what it calls a
trans-Guinean railway from Simandou in the south to the capital
Conakry - a plan included in Rio's blueprint.
BSGR, though, had initially secured an agreement to export
via Liberia, a cheaper route that critics say would limit the
economic benefits for Guinea. In return, it agreed to build a $1
billion passenger and freight railway from the capital Conakry
on the west coast to Kerouane in the southeast.
Fofana said the option of exporting through the Liberian
port of Buchanan - a more direct route to the sea and to deep
water - was being considered only for the Nimba project, a
concession held by BHP Billiton, Newmont and
power plant builder Areva. BHP is currently in the
process of selling its stake.
"Exporting through the trans-Guinean would make iron ore
from Nimba not competitive in the market," Fofana said. "For
Simandou, the option is the trans-Guinean - not Buchanan. That
is the position of the government."
Fofana said the combined plan for Simandou was part of a
broader, integrated blueprint for infrastructure to serve the
whole of Guinea and to boost development of natural resources
including not just iron ore, but also gold and bauxite.
He said five companies had asked to use the railway of
Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinee, part-owned by the government.
Fofana gave no timing for the conclusion of a review of
mining contracts, which began last year as part of a government
push to clean up contracts signed under previous administrations
and under what it says were opaque conditions.
He said the technical committee was currently reviewing the
BSGR case and Nimba, having found a solution with Russian
aluminium giant RUSAL.
Sources familiar with the matter have said delays caused by
a parliamentary election scheduled for later in June, along with
civil unrest in Guinea and a U.S. corruption investigation,
meant an end to the review could take months.