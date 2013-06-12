* Says elaborating integrated national infrastructure plan

* Says no completion date for review of mining contracts

* Says technical committee currently considering BSGR, Nimba

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, June 12 Rio Tinto's Simandou mining project in Guinea will miss a 2015 first production target, Guinea's mines minister said on Wednesday, as the two sides hammer out issues including the financing of its costly infrastructure.

Simandou is one of the world's largest untapped deposits of iron ore. The project's development - along with associated rail and port infrastructure - could cost $20 billion or more and is expected to galvanise the region and turn Guinea into a major exporter.

Rio holds the concession for the southern portion of Simandou, while the north is held by the mining arm of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's conglomerate, BSG Resources - along with Brazilian partner Vale. Work on that side stopped last year after a review of the mining licence began.

Rio has long been seen as the closest to finally starting production at Simandou, but a 2015 target was increasingly considered by industry analysts and insiders to be unrealistic.

Rio and the government have for months been debating how to combine a 2011 settlement deal, which ended hostilities after Rio was ejected from Simandou's northern portion in 2008, with an original investment agreement, while weighing up technical studies and the issue of financing - particularly for Guinea's stake in infrastructure.

"In 2011, the first date of production agreed with Rio was 2015. Today, the reality is this cannot be respected," Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana told a gathering of investors in London, declining to give a fresh deadline.

He said Guinea was in "open discussion" with Rio, taking into account the complexity of Simandou. Progress has slowed on Simandou as Rio comes under pressure from investors to slash costs and cut back on major projects.

The two sides will meet again next week, Fofana said.

"We're working hard with the government of Guinea on finalising the investment framework, which is key to being able to develop this complex project," a Rio spokeswoman said. "This includes discussing projected production dates."

INTEGRATED INFRASTRUCTURE

Fofana, in London with a Guinea government delegation ahead of a G8 summit set to campaign for transparency, said the government's vision for Simandou was for a joint or integrated solution. Miners developing the northern and the southern portion would share infrastructure, not least to cut costs.

The government has long supported a plan for what it calls a trans-Guinean railway from Simandou in the south to the capital Conakry - a plan included in Rio's blueprint.

BSGR, though, had initially secured an agreement to export via Liberia, a cheaper route that critics say would limit the economic benefits for Guinea. In return, it agreed to build a $1 billion passenger and freight railway from the capital Conakry on the west coast to Kerouane in the southeast.

Fofana said the option of exporting through the Liberian port of Buchanan - a more direct route to the sea and to deep water - was being considered only for the Nimba project, a concession held by BHP Billiton, Newmont and power plant builder Areva. BHP is currently in the process of selling its stake.

"Exporting through the trans-Guinean would make iron ore from Nimba not competitive in the market," Fofana said. "For Simandou, the option is the trans-Guinean - not Buchanan. That is the position of the government."

Fofana said the combined plan for Simandou was part of a broader, integrated blueprint for infrastructure to serve the whole of Guinea and to boost development of natural resources including not just iron ore, but also gold and bauxite.

He said five companies had asked to use the railway of Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinee, part-owned by the government.

Fofana gave no timing for the conclusion of a review of mining contracts, which began last year as part of a government push to clean up contracts signed under previous administrations and under what it says were opaque conditions.

He said the technical committee was currently reviewing the BSGR case and Nimba, having found a solution with Russian aluminium giant RUSAL.

Sources familiar with the matter have said delays caused by a parliamentary election scheduled for later in June, along with civil unrest in Guinea and a U.S. corruption investigation, meant an end to the review could take months.